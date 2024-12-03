Atmore Man Charged With Fleeing, Striking Officer With Four-Wheeler

An Atmore man is facing charges after fleeing on a four-wheeler before hitting an officer.

The Atmore Police Department said an officer was driving on Sunset Drive when he was met by a four-wheeler traveling in the opposite direct. He turned his marked police vehicle around and attempted a traffic stop in response to ongoing citizen complaints about four-wheelers being driver recklessly on the roadway.

Police said the operator of the four-wheeler, later identified as Dallas Owens age 18 of Atmore, accelerated at a high rate of speed through traffic upon the officer activating the emergency blue lights. The officer decided not to

pursue Owens due to the inherent danger of pursuing a four-wheeler.

A few minutes later additional officers observed Owens stopped off the roadway next to Brushy Creek. As the officers approached Owens on foot they began giving him verbal commands. Owens ignored them and

got back onto the four-wheeler and drove toward one of the officers, according to police. The four-wheeler struck the officer.

Owens was removed from the four-wheeler and taken into custody. The officer received minor injuries.

Owens was charged with assault second degree, resisting arrest, reckless driving and attempting to elude.