Walnut Hill Convicted Felon Facing Weapons Charge In Atmore

December 28, 2024

A traffic stop in Atmore led to the arrest of convicted felony from Walnut Hill on a weapons charge.

About 10:5 p.m. on December 26, an Atmore Police Department officer stopped a vehicle with an expired tag on Medical Park Dive.

The officer detected the smell of alcohol on the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Deaundra Thames. Police said Thames agreed to field sobriety test, which he failed.

Thames was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle officers discovered a firearm that had been reported stolen from out of state. Thames is a convicted felon in Florida and is designated as a person forbidden to possess firearms.

Thames was charged with DUI, receiving stolen property second degree, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds 

 