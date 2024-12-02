Rainy And Warmer Pattern Through Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.