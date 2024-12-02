Rainy And Warmer Pattern Through Saturday Night

December 27, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 