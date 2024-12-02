Rainy And Warmer Pattern Through Saturday Night
December 27, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
