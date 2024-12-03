Highway 29 Crash Claims Life Of 20-Year Old Cantonment Motorcyclist

A Cantonment motorcyclist was killed in a Highway 29 crash Monday afternoon.

The motorcycle and a SUV collided about 3:10 p.m. on Highway 29 at North Tate School Road, near Winn Dixie. The 20-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old Cantonment woman, was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 when it collided with the SUV that was crossing the roadway.

The SUV then collided with a sedan that stopped at the stop sign on North Tate School Road. The driver of the sedan, a 59-year-old Molino woman, was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not yet released the cause of the crash. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for several hours for the investigation.

