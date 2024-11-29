Windy And Colder; Freezing Nights Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.