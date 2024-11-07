What Happens To Ernest Ward Middle Groups That Are Missing Thousands Of Dollars?

From cheerleading and football to shop and the honor society, what happens to the clubs and organizations at Ernest Ward Middle School that lost all of the cash they raised over more than a year?

Escambia County Public Schools says $52,278.98 in cash from various organizations at Ernest Ward was stolen between July 1, 2023, and August 30, 2024. A former bookkeeper has been charged with the alleged theft.

Wednesday, the school district told NorthEscambia.com that they are working to cover the missing funds for the organizations.

“The school district will work to make these organizations whole,” spokesperson Cody Strother said. “It’s not the kids’ fault; you can’t punish the kids.”

While not speaking about the specific case, he said when funds are missing, it is the district’s policy to work with law enforcement and the courts to seek restitution.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a former Ernest Ward bookkeeper collected $52,278.98 in cash from various organizations that was stolen between July 1, 2023, and August 30, 2024:

Change Fund-$300

FFA-$4,047.50

Honor Society – $310

Shop- $650

Volleyball/basketball – $4,001.65

Cheer – $28,192.34

SGA/track – $850

Football – $200

Band – $1,840

Library/yearbook/drama – $4,670.49

Culinary-$865

6th grade- $1,786

8th grade – $2,756

7th grade- $1,810

Pictured: The Ernest Ward Middle School cheerleaders perform during the school’s homecoming game on October 15. Officials say the cheerleaders ares missing $28,192.34 that was allegedly stolen by the school’s former bookkeeper. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.