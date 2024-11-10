Veterans Day Closures

November 10, 2024

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Veterans Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, November 11:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Notes:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, November 11.
  • ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run service Monday, November 11. Regular service will resume Tuesday, November 12

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All ECUA residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. The customer service department will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,, November 12.

CENTURY

The Town of Century will be closed on Monday, Nover 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen as usual on Tuesday, November 12.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 