Veterans Day Closures

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Veterans Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, November 11:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Notes:

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, November 11.

ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run service Monday, November 11. Regular service will resume Tuesday, November 12

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All ECUA residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. The customer service department will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,, November 12.

CENTURY

The Town of Century will be closed on Monday, Nover 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen as usual on Tuesday, November 12.