Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead; Rain Possible On Sunday
November 9, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
