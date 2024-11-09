Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead; Rain Possible On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.