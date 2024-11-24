Two Northview High Career Academies Create Food Cart

Two of the career academies at Northview High School recently teamed up to put their skills into a real-world food cart.

The Northview Building Construction Academy students constructed the food cart for Culinary Academy students to put it to use providing delicious items on the menu available for sale to faculty and staff.

Northview facility and staff can choose from salads, sandwiches like club or BLT, hot meals including daily specials or pizza, desserts and more. (See the complete menu below.)

The NHS Building Construction Academy examines four content areas for production: safety, quality, construction Skills, and maintenance awareness. Students are exposed to various construction skills that can produce higher quality construction, increase productivity, achieve greater customer satisfaction, and assure a safe and healthy work environment.

The NHS Culinary Academy is a three-year program that is designed to prepare students to work in the food service/hospitality industry and earn industry certifications. Students that complete three years in the programs have the opportunity to earn the Gold Seal scholarship as well as other scholarship opportunities. Three-year program completers have the opportunity to earn the Gold Seal scholarship as well as other scholarship opportunities. They may also be awarded three college credits from PSC to use toward any major of study.

The Culinary Academy was named the Escambia County School District’s 2023 Career Academy of the Year.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



