Two Newly Elected Escambia School Members Installed

Two newly elected Escambia County school board members have been sworn into office.

District 5 member Tom Harrell and District 4 member Carissa Bergosh were installed.

“I love the Escambia County School District. It has been my professional home for 38 years,” an emotional Harrell said. “The school district is like a family, and a family sticks together.” He noted that over half of school district employees live “in that wonderful place we call the north end of this county”.

Harrell promised to always put children firstand be a good listener. “I will be an actively engaged board member in the community,” he said. “I will return your phone calls and emails.”

“I plan on improving student discipline,” Bergosh said would be a top priority. She said teachers are not leaving due to low pay or long hours, but they are leaving due to student discipline.

Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.