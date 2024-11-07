Two Injured In Single Vehicle Crash Near Century

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of Century.

The driver of a Ford Mustang apparently failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 4A at West State Line Road, cross over Highway 4A and crashed into a wooded area. The vehicle came to stop after colliding with a tree.

Both the driver and an occupant were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as “trauma alerts”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.