Two People Injured In Cantonment Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cantonment.

An adult a male was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as a “trauma alert”. An adult female reportedly went to the hospital by private vehicle.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. On Highway 95A near Highway 29, in front of Porky’s Pizza.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.