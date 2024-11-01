Two People Injured In Cantonment Crash

November 1, 2024

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cantonment.

An adult a male was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as a “trauma alert”. An adult female reportedly went to the hospital by private vehicle.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. On Highway 95A near Highway 29, in front of Porky’s Pizza.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 