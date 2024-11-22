Truck Driver Airlifted After Crash On Quintette Road

November 22, 2024

A truck driver was airlifted following a crash Thursday night on Quintette Road near the Escambia River.

A dump truck hauling gravel reportedly left the roadway and crashed in a ditch that was several feet deep. Firefighters worked about 15 minutes to free the driver, who was airlifted by AirCare helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, ECFR special operations teams from the Molino and Brent fire stations, and Escambia County EMS responded.

Quintette Road was shut down for the rescue and cleanup.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 