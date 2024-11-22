Truck Driver Airlifted After Crash On Quintette Road

A truck driver was airlifted following a crash Thursday night on Quintette Road near the Escambia River.

A dump truck hauling gravel reportedly left the roadway and crashed in a ditch that was several feet deep. Firefighters worked about 15 minutes to free the driver, who was airlifted by AirCare helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, ECFR special operations teams from the Molino and Brent fire stations, and Escambia County EMS responded.

Quintette Road was shut down for the rescue and cleanup.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.