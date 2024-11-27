The Ensley Chiefs Are Now The Ensley Hurricanes

November 27, 2024

The Ensley Chiefs have a new name — the Ensley Hurricanes.

“Once a popular destination for parents and their children, youth recreation sports in Escambia County have faced challenges in recent years, leading to several parks closing their programs Recognizing the need for change, the board, coaches, parents, and children all agreed that a new direction was necessary,” Ensley Sports president Tony Vance said.

“Our new look reflects the passion and ambition that drive our community to create exceptional experiences for our football and cheerleading programs,” Vance said.

Ensley Sports offers programs that include football, cheerleading and flag football. at the John R. Jones Athletic Complex on Nine Mile Road.

