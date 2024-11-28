Texas Man Killed In Double Semi Crash On Highway 87

November 28, 2024

A double semi-truck crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 87 near Allentown claimed the life of a Texas man and injured another driver from South Carolina.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. near Allentown Road. A 36-year-old male driver from Dallas, Texas, operating a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when his vehicle drifted into the northbound lane of the two-land highway. The truck collided head-on with another tractor-trailer driven by a 62-year-old male from Sumter, South Carolina.

The Dalla man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second truck sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Highway 87 was closed for over seven hours by the crash, opening by about 9:45 a.m.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 