Tate’s Jordan Smith Signs With New College Of Florida

November 20, 2024

Tate High School’s Jordan Smith has signed to play softball for New College of Florida.

Smith is four-year starter for Tate varsity softball and has been on the Tate golf team for three years. She has a 4.9 high school GPA and a 3.68 college GPA with 47 credit hours as a dual enrollment student at Pensacola State College. She has been dual enrolled at PSC since her junior year at Tate and is a member of the National Honor Society.

A few fun facts about Jordan Smith: She is a twin, she coached a 10u softball team recently and will graduate with her AA from PSC before she graduates high school.

