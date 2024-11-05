Tate, Jim Allen, Ernest Ward, Century Inviting Veterans To Ceremonies

Several schools and organizations are inviting veterans and community members to ceremonies over the next week.

Tate High School – Nov. 5

Tate High School will hold two ceremonies on Tuesday, November 5 to honor veterans. The ceremonies will be held in the Fryman Gym at 12:45 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

Jim Allen Elementary School – Nov 5

Jim Allen Elementary School is inviting veterans to join the school for a parade through the halls and a special presentation in the cafeteria on Tuesday, November 5 at 8:15 a.m.

Ernest Ward Middle School – Nov. 7

Ernest Ward Middle School invites veterans, parents, and community members to attend a special Veterans Day assembly in the school’s gymnasium on Thursday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. Parking for attendees will be available in front of the gym, and a reception will follow the assembly in the gym lobby.

Century Area Chamber of Commerce – Nov. 11

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day Celebration Cookout on Monday, November 11 from 2-5 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard at Bradley Street.

Veterans Memorial Park – Nov. 11

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation invites active duty military personnel, veterans, families, and all community members to attend a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Avenue in Pensacola.