Tate Falls To Nease In Playoff Opener (With Photo Gallery)
November 16, 2024
The No 8 Tate Aggies fell to the No. 1 Nease Panthers Friday night in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals Friday night in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
It was the first playoff appearance for Tate since 2020.
With a season ending at 7-4, 2024 was the best for the Aggies since they also went 7-4 in 2017.
In other Region 1-6A quarterfinal action Friday night, Pace defeated Oviedo 49-21. The Patriots will travel to Buchholz in Gainesville next Friday night.
NorthEscamia.com photos by James Vernacotola, click to enlarge.
Proud to be part of the Aggie Nation! Keep you heads high. Tate is getting better and better by the year! So many local teams didn’t even make the playoffs. Go AGGIE NATION! WE ARE FAMILY!
And thanks to NorthEscambia.com for all the coverage this year. NorthhEscambia.com has really become and important part of our Aggie Family!