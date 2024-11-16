Tate Falls To Nease In Playoff Opener (With Photo Gallery)

November 16, 2024

The No 8 Tate Aggies fell to the No. 1 Nease Panthers Friday night in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals Friday night in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

It was the first playoff appearance for Tate since 2020.

With a season ending at 7-4, 2024 was the best for the Aggies since they also went 7-4 in 2017.

For a photo gallery, click here.

In other Region 1-6A quarterfinal action Friday night, Pace defeated Oviedo 49-21. The Patriots will travel to Buchholz in Gainesville next Friday night.

NorthEscamia.com photos by James Vernacotola, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Tate Falls To Nease In Playoff Opener (With Photo Gallery)”

  1. Aggie Nation on November 16th, 2024 3:27 am

    Proud to be part of the Aggie Nation! Keep you heads high. Tate is getting better and better by the year! So many local teams didn’t even make the playoffs. Go AGGIE NATION! WE ARE FAMILY!

    And thanks to NorthEscambia.com for all the coverage this year. NorthhEscambia.com has really become and important part of our Aggie Family!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 