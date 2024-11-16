Tate Falls To Nease In Playoff Opener (With Photo Gallery)

The No 8 Tate Aggies fell to the No. 1 Nease Panthers Friday night in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals Friday night in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

It was the first playoff appearance for Tate since 2020.

With a season ending at 7-4, 2024 was the best for the Aggies since they also went 7-4 in 2017.

In other Region 1-6A quarterfinal action Friday night, Pace defeated Oviedo 49-21. The Patriots will travel to Buchholz in Gainesville next Friday night.

NorthEscamia.com photos by James Vernacotola, click to enlarge.