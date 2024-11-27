Sunny Today; Cold Front Brings Rain Thanksgiving Day

November 27, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

