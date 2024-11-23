Sunny, Middle 60s For Saturday; About 39 Saturday Night

November 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 