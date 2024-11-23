Sunny, Middle 60s For Saturday; About 39 Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.