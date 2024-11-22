Sunny Friday, Possible Frost And Mid 30s Friday Night

Light frost will be possible in the northern part of the North Escambia area by Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but with a lower chance of frost from Molino south.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy frost after 4am in the northern half of the county. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.