Sunny And Cold Today; Freezing And Frost Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy frost after 9pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.