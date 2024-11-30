Sunny And Cold Today; Freezing And Frost Tonight
November 30, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Patchy frost after 9pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
