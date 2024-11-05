Slight Chance Of Showers For Election Day Tuesday

November 5, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

