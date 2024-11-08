Slight Chance Of Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.