Slight Chance Of Showers
November 8, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Comments