Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers

November 13, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

