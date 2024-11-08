Showstoppers Win USSSA Fall World Series 12uB Class Championship

The Showstoppers 2030 team won the USSSA Fall World Series 12uB class championship recently.

The team went a perfect 5-0 in bracket play with the Birminaham, Alabama, tournament with 26 total teams. They finished the fall session winning 12 of their last 13 games and an overall record of 29-6.

The Showstoppers played five fall tournaments, winning four championships and two runner-up spots. They head into the off season ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the country among 12uB teams.

