Showstoppers Win USSSA Fall World Series 12uB Class Championship

November 8, 2024

The Showstoppers 2030 team won the USSSA Fall World Series 12uB class championship recently.

The team went a perfect 5-0 in bracket play with the Birminaham, Alabama, tournament with 26 total teams. They finished the fall session winning 12 of their last 13 games and an overall record of 29-6.

The Showstoppers played five fall tournaments, winning four championships and two runner-up spots. They head into the off season ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the country among 12uB teams.

