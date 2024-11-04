SEC Soccer Tournament Opens At Ashton Brosnaham (With Photo Gallery)

Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama were winners in the first round of the SEC Soccer Tournament Sunday at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off 10 Mile Road.

Up next in quarter final action on Tuesday:

No. 2 Arkansas vs No. 7 Georgia, 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 Texas vs No. 11 LSU, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Mississippi vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Alabama 7 p.m.

Semifinals will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are now one sale at pensacolasports.org. All-tournament passes are $45. Individual session tickets for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 10, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Nov. 3 and on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Admission is free for children 5 and under at all games.

For a photo gallery LSU vs. Auburn, click here.





SUNDAY:

Georgia 1, Texas A&M 0

Graduate midfielder Dasia Torbert’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team defeated Texas A&M, 1-0, in the opening match of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament Sunday afternoon at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

LSU 2, Auburn 1

LSU comes out on top of an intense second-half battle, beating Auburn for the first time since 2010 as both Gabbi Ceballos and Mollie Baker score in the 2-1 first-round SEC tourney win.

The LSU Soccer team (9-7-3, 4-5-2 SEC) won their opening match of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament against the six seed and No. 24 ranked Auburn Tigers (12-3-4, 4-3-4 SEC) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Pensacola.

The win was the Tigers first top-25 victory since No. 22 Georgia in 2023 and Head Coach Sian Hudson’s first victory over Auburn since beginning her tenure at LSU. It was also LSU’s first victory over Auburn since 2010.

“I’m so proud of the team. We’re excited to get back out there and take on Texas on Tuesday,” said Hudson. “We talked about defending as a unit and working for each other outside of possession and I think we did that so well today across the field. Gabbi Ceballos was unbelievable for us and then Mollie Baker, who hasn’t scored every goal she wanted to for us this season, stepping up in a big moment.”

Tennessee 1, Kentucky 0

The Lady Vols advance in the SEC Tournament and avenge their regular-season loss to the Wildcats with a 1-0 first-round win thanks to Sammi Woods’ goal and Cayden Norris’ five saves.

Alabama 2, Vanderbilt 1

Alabama seemed reenergized on opening day of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament, using an early pair of goals by Nadia Ramadan and Zivana Labovic to outlast the favored Commodores, 2-1, in first-round play on Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola.