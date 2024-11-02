Saturday Is The Last Day Of Early Voting
November 2, 2024
Saturday is the final day of early voting in Escambia County.
Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Saturday, November 2.
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century
- Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola
- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola
- Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
