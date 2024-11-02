Saturday Is The Last Day Of Early Voting

Saturday is the final day of early voting in Escambia County.

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Saturday, November 2.

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.