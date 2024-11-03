Photos: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Saturday

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show wrapped up Saturday before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.

Visitors to the air station had the opportunity to see the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, The Thunderbirds, along with other aerobatic teams, perform during the six-hour event.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.




