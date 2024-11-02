Partly Sunny Days For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.