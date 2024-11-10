Over 3,000 Students Attend STEM Event Before Blue Angels Air Show

Over 3,000 Escambia and Santa Rosa County students had the took part in a STEM day before before last weekend’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show.

NAS Pensacola hosted exhibits and static displays from numerous Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)-focused organizations.

Our STEM event featured a unique partnership between the air station and a dozen STEM-focused organizations,” Capt. Terry Shashaty, the NAS Pensacola commanding officer said. “I know that the thousands of students participating in this experience were inspired by what they were able to see. These interactive and entertaining displays were amazing, and our partnership with our school districts was unparalleled.”

Displays at the daylong student event – as well as at the two-day Airshow, included:

NASA – Interactive displays, aircraft, and astronauts from Stennis, Marshall, Kennedy, Goddard, and Johnson Space Centers

– Interactive displays, aircraft, and astronauts from Stennis, Marshall, Kennedy, Goddard, and Johnson Space Centers Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Program – F-35 Simulator and VR Experience

– F-35 Simulator and VR Experience Pensacola Mess Hall – Hands on exploration of light and the science of space

– Hands on exploration of light and the science of space Dauphin Island Sea Lab – Hands on learning with remotely operated vehicles

– Hands on learning with remotely operated vehicles Integration, Innovation, Inc. – Augmented Reality Experience with helicopter trainers

– Augmented Reality Experience with helicopter trainers Chappie James Flight Academy – Wind tunnel demonstration

– Wind tunnel demonstration National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at FSU – Magnet exploration activities

– Magnet exploration activities Purdue University – Exploration in the importance of protecting your noggin’

– Exploration in the importance of protecting your noggin’ DreamBIG Entertainment – Cockpit photo experience

– Cockpit photo experience Lockheed Martin

Navy STEM

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.