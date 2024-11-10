Over 3,000 Students Attend STEM Event Before Blue Angels Air Show

November 10, 2024

Over 3,000 Escambia and Santa Rosa County students had the took part in a STEM day before before last weekend’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show.

NAS Pensacola hosted exhibits and static displays from numerous Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)-focused organizations.

Our STEM event featured a unique partnership between the air station and a dozen STEM-focused organizations,”  Capt. Terry  Shashaty, the NAS Pensacola commanding officer said. “I know that the thousands of students participating in this experience were inspired by what they were able to see. These interactive and entertaining displays were amazing, and our partnership with our school districts was unparalleled.”

Displays at the daylong student event – as well as at the two-day Airshow, included:

  • NASA – Interactive displays, aircraft, and astronauts from Stennis, Marshall, Kennedy, Goddard, and Johnson Space Centers
  • Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Program – F-35 Simulator and VR Experience
  • Pensacola Mess Hall – Hands on exploration of light and the science of space
  • Dauphin Island Sea Lab – Hands on learning with remotely operated vehicles
  • Integration, Innovation, Inc. – Augmented Reality Experience with helicopter trainers
  • Chappie James Flight Academy – Wind tunnel demonstration
  • National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at FSU – Magnet exploration activities
  • Purdue University – Exploration in the importance of protecting your noggin’
  • DreamBIG Entertainment – Cockpit photo experience
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Navy STEM

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 