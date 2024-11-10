One Person Shot In Atmore Saturday

November 10, 2024

One person was shot Saturday morning in Atmore.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, a woman called the Atmore Police Department to report that her brother had been shot on Brooks Lane.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with two gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to Atmore Police.

“Atmore Police believe the suspect(s) fired from a moving vehicle due to the shell casings found in the roadway,” Atmore Police Chiefs Chuck Brooks said in a statement. The name of the victim has not been released.

As the investigation continues, Atmore Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 