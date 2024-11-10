One Person Shot In Atmore Saturday

One person was shot Saturday morning in Atmore.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, a woman called the Atmore Police Department to report that her brother had been shot on Brooks Lane.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with two gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to Atmore Police.

“Atmore Police believe the suspect(s) fired from a moving vehicle due to the shell casings found in the roadway,” Atmore Police Chiefs Chuck Brooks said in a statement. The name of the victim has not been released.

As the investigation continues, Atmore Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.