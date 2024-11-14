One Airlifted After Highway 97 Rear End Crash

November 14, 2024

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Walnut Hill.

The adult female driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe rear-ended a Ford pickup truck and utility trailer on Highway 97 north of the Walnut Hill Community Center. The northbound pickup driver was reportedly stopped for a school bus that was waiting to turn left onto Wiggins Lake Road. The pickup driver attempted to pull out of the way, but was rear-ended.

The Santa Fe driver was airlifted by MedStar Air Care helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 