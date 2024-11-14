One Airlifted After Highway 97 Rear End Crash

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Walnut Hill.

The adult female driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe rear-ended a Ford pickup truck and utility trailer on Highway 97 north of the Walnut Hill Community Center. The northbound pickup driver was reportedly stopped for a school bus that was waiting to turn left onto Wiggins Lake Road. The pickup driver attempted to pull out of the way, but was rear-ended.

The Santa Fe driver was airlifted by MedStar Air Care helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.