Northview Chiefs Fall To Pensacola Christian Warriors (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs fell to the Pensacola Christian Academy Warriors in varsity boys and girls action Thursday night in Bratt.

The PCA boys defeated Northview 68-33, and the PCA girls topped Northview 58-10.’

For a photo gallery from the boys game, click here.

Up next, Northview will be off until after fall break next week. The Chiefs boys will host L.E.A.D. Academy at 5 p.m. on December 2, and the Northview girls will host the Escambia High gators at 5:30 p.m. December 3.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.