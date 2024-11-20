New Long-Term Parking Opens At Pensacola Airport

Beginning today, Pensacola International Airport will have a new long-term parking lot to serve its burgeoning passenger demand. The new lot is located on Tippin Avenue, is fully paved and lighted, offers 435 parking spaces, two bus shelters and 14 EV charging stations to accommodate guests with electric vehicles. Shuttle service will be provided.

Rates at this lot will be $2 per hour up to a maximum of $9 per day.

“As we continue to break new passenger records almost daily, this new state of the art parking facility will help increase our capacity to maintain the FlyEasy experience” said Matt Coughlin, executive director of the airport.