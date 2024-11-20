New Long-Term Parking Opens At Pensacola Airport

November 20, 2024

Beginning today, Pensacola International Airport will have a new long-term parking lot to serve its burgeoning passenger demand.  The new lot is located on Tippin Avenue, is  fully paved and lighted, offers 435 parking spaces, two bus shelters and 14 EV charging stations to accommodate guests with electric vehicles.  Shuttle service will be provided.

Rates at this lot will be $2 per hour up to a maximum of $9 per day.

“As we continue to break new passenger records almost daily, this new state of the art parking facility will help increase our capacity to maintain the FlyEasy experience” said Matt Coughlin, executive director of the airport.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 