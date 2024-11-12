New 332 Lot Subdivision Planned For Devine Farm Road In Cantonment

November 12, 2024

A new 332 lot subdivision is proposed for Devine Farm Road in Cantonment.

According to an application filed by Hammond Engineering, The Colonies is a proposed 332 lot single family subdivision bordered by Devin Farms Road to the north, I-10 to the south and Bristol Creek to the east. The total project area is 87 acres with density of 3.82 lots per acre.

Plans indicate the entire project would be constructed in a single phase.

The project has not yet been set for formal review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 