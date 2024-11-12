New 332 Lot Subdivision Planned For Devine Farm Road In Cantonment

A new 332 lot subdivision is proposed for Devine Farm Road in Cantonment.

According to an application filed by Hammond Engineering, The Colonies is a proposed 332 lot single family subdivision bordered by Devin Farms Road to the north, I-10 to the south and Bristol Creek to the east. The total project area is 87 acres with density of 3.82 lots per acre.

Plans indicate the entire project would be constructed in a single phase.

The project has not yet been set for formal review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.