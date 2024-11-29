Motorcyclist Killed In Early Thanksgiving Morning Crash

A 24-year old motorcyclists was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling north on Creighton Road when a sedan turned left into the immediate path of the motorcycle about 2:25 a.m.. The motorcycle struck the passenger side the the sedan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 23-year old driver of the sedan suffered only minor injuries.

FHP traffic homicide troopers are continuing their investigation.