Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Consideration

Northwest Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has announced that he is withdrawing from consideration for U.S. attorney general.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz said on social media. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

President elect Donald Trump reacted as social media:

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do,” Trump wrote.

Gaetz’s nomination was overshadowed by allegation of sexual misconduct that was investigated by House Ethics Committee that was not released due to his resignation from Congress.

A three-year Department of Justice did not bring any charges, and Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations.

As for Gaetz’s former Florida District 1 Congressional seat — which oversees Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties — the state will likely hold a special election to fill the vacancy. The House speaker hopes to fill the seat before Jan. 3, 2025. Gaetz likely cannot return to the seat without being reelected.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender it’s the state’s final decision on the special election, but he expects it to happen.