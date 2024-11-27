Kitten Rescued From Drainage Pipe



Escambia County Animal Welfare rescued a kitten from inside a drainage pipe this recently after receiving a call from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office employees who heard the kitten meowing for help.

The kitten, now named “Pipes” by his rescuer, lost his way in a drainage pipe. ECSO Master Deputy Liddell heard the kitten’s cries and called Escambia County Animal Welfare for assistance since she was unable to find the kitten.

Lead Animal Welfare Officer Sgt. Merideth Roberson responded to the call and also struggled to find the kitten at first, but then she heard his meows echoing in the drainage pipe. After unsuccessfully trying to set a humane cat trap, Sgt. Roberson began playing videos of a mother cat calling for her babies in an attempt to lure the kitten closer.

“I could hear it loudly, but I still couldn’t see it,” Sgt. Roberson said. “I played mama cat noises again, then I saw his beady little eyeballs way at the end of the tunnel.”

Sgt. Roberson decided her best chance at catching the kitten would be to go into the drain herself, so ECSO deputies retrieved a ladder and gave her a walkie talkie to stay connected during her rescue attempt.

“I started crawling down the tunnel, and the kitten takes off running,” Sgt. Roberson said. “I go to turn back around and leave, because I don’t think I’m going to be able to catch it – but then I turned back around and saw it was trapped at the end of the tunnel. I was able to snatch him up and then army crawl back to the ladder.”

Sgt. Roberson emphasized that the kitten rescue was a team effort, made possible with the help of ECSO Master Deputy Liddell, Senior Deputy Faunce, and Security Screener Jones. Sgt. Roberson said her training in animal search and rescue as part of Escambia County Animal Welfare’s ASAR team also contributed to the positive rescue outcome.

“I was a little scared crawling down in there,” said Sgt. Roberson, who estimates that she crawled about 50 yards through the drainage pipe. “I’m just super thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do things like this and that I’ve received training to do my job the best that I can do.”

Other than being a bit underweight and seeming distressed from the underground adventure, Sgt. Roberson said “Pipes” the kitten appeared to be in good health overall. Pipes was evaluated by Escambia County Animal Welfare’s veterinarian and given a clean bill of health, and he is expected to be available for adoption at the Escambia County Animal Shelter soon.

“I am super thankful we were able to get him out and help give him a second chance at life,” Sgt. Roberson said. “Hopefully Pipes will get adopted and find a good home.”

Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson said this is just another one of many examples of his team’s dedication to helping animals every day.

“I’m so proud of our team for constantly going above and beyond to care for animals in our community, whether it’s helping them find forever homes or performing rescues like this,” Robinson said. “Sgt. Roberson did not hesitate to jump into action, putting her own comfort aside to help this kitten in distress. Through her actions along with help from the Sheriff’s Office, Pipes the kitten now has a chance to find a loving family to care for him.”