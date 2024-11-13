Jay Couple Wins State Agriculture Competition, $45,000 Prize

Brandt and Samantha Hendricks of Jay were recently named the state winners of the Florida Farm Bureau’s coveted Achievement in Agriculture award. The couple will advance to the national competition at the American Farm Bureau’s national convention early next year.

Brandt and Samantha are third generation farmers of Hendricks & Son Farms. They grow cotton, peanuts and hay and raise direct-to-consumer beef cattle.

“To be able to represent our fellow young farmers and ranchers is a responsibility we don’t take lightly, and we know we are truly blessed to have an opportunity to make a living from the land we care about so much,” said Brandt. “We couldn’t have done it without the help of Florida Farm Bureau and the platform they have given producers in this state. We also wouldn’t be here without the foundations previous generations have established and because of that, we would like to thank our family for their dedication to farming and giving us the opportunity to continue the legacy they have created.”

The couple will receive a $45,000 cash prize, a $500 cash award and an expense-paid trip to compete for the national title at the 2025 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas in January of 2025.

The Achievement in Agriculture Award recognizes members of Florida Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers program who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

Pictured: Pictured left to right: Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith, Brandt and Samantha Hendricks, and Florida Farm Bureau Insurance President and CEO Scott Martin. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.