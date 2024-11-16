Homeowner Reportedly Opens Fire On Known Attackers In Bratt Assault

November 16, 2024

An investigation is continuing after shots were fired during a reported disturbance in Bratt.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s responded to a reported assault the 3400 block of West Highway near C.W. Caraway Road Thursday night where the homeowner told deputies that he had been attacked and severely beaten in his home by two individuals that he has personally known for many years.

“The victim stated that he defended himself by shooting his firearm at the men and that he may have struck one of the suspects with one of the rounds he fired in self-defense,” ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson said.

She said deputies located several spent shell casings and a firm but were unable to locate the suspects. Area hospitals were contacted, but none had treated a gunshot victim.

