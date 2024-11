Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football

Here is this week’s college football schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Week 14

11 a.m. CT

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State | FOX

No. 8 Tennessee at Vanderbilt | ABC/ESPN+

No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson | ESPN

No. 23 Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network

Kansas at Baylor | ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech | FS1

UTSA at Army | CBSSN

Louisville at Kentucky | SEC Network

UConn at UMass | ESPN+

Duke at Wake Forest | ACC Network

Louisiana at UL Monroe | ESPNU

North Texas at Temple | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Central Connecticut State at Rhode Island (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Slippery Rock at Kutztown (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Central Oklahoma at Ferris State (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Hobart at Susquehanna (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Grove City at Johns Hopkins (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Maryville (TN) at DePauw (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Endicott at Cortland (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

King’s (PA) at Salisbury (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

UMass Dartmouth at Springfield (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Washington & Jefferson at Randolph-Macon (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Aurora at Hope (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Centre at Carnegie Mellon (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

John Carroll at Mount Union (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. CT

UT Martin at New Hampshire (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Ashland at Cal (PA) (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Harding at Grand Valley State (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Miles at Valdosta State (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Virginia Union at Lenoir-Rhyne (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Wisconsin-La Crosse at Saint John’s (MN) (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Hardin-Simmons (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Wisconsin-Platteville at Wartburg (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Bethel (MN) at Lake Forest (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Whitworth at North Central (IL) (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

12:30 p.m. CT

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan | ESPN+

1 p.m. CT

Southern vs. Grambling | NBC

Middle Tennessee at Florida International | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State | ESPN+

Southern Miss at Troy | ESPN+

South Florida at Rice | ESPN+

Lehigh at Richmond (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Villanova (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. CT

Pitt at Boston College | CW Network

Old Dominion at Arkansas State | ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Drake at Tarleton State (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

Minnesota State at CSU Pueblo (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Bemidji State at Western Colorado (DII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Texas Lutheran at Linfield (DIII playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2:30 p.m. CT

Maryland at No. 4 Penn State | Big Ten Network

No. 5 Notre Dame at USC | CBS

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Syracuse | ESPN

Cal at No. 9 SMU | ESPN2

Auburn at No. 13 Alabama | ABC/ESPN+

No. 16 Arizona State at Arizona | FOX

Arkansas at No. 21 Missouri | SEC Network

Rutgers at Michigan State | FS1

NC State at North Carolina | ACC Network

Fresno State at UCLA | Big Ten Network

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois | CBSSN

UAB at Charlotte | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa | ESPN+

3 p.m. CT

Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky | ESPNU

Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+

UTEP at New Mexico State | ESPN+

5 p.m. CT

TCU at Cincinnati | ESPN+

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+

5:30 p.m. CT

Wyoming at Washington State | CW Network

6 p.m. CT

Purdue at No. 10 Indiana | FS1

Oklahoma at LSU | ESPN

Florida at Florida State | ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT

Washington at No. 1 Oregon | NBC

No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M | ABC/SEC Network

No. 24 Kansas State at No. 18 Iowa State | FOX

7 p.m. CT

Nevada at No. 22 UNLV | CBSSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACC Network

Marshall at James Madison | ESPNU

9:15 p.m. CT

Houston at No. 19 BYU | ESPN

Tennessee State at Montana (FCS playoffs first round) | ESPN+

9:30 p.m. CT

Air Force at San Diego State | FS1

10 p.m. CT