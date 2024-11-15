Here Is Tonight’s Football Playoff Schedule

FLORIDA

REGION 1-6A

No. 6 Oviedo at No. 3 Pace, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Tate at No. 1 Nease (Ponte Vedra, FL), 6 p.m CST/7 p.m. EST

REGION 1-4A

No 6. Riverside at No. 3 Escambia, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Pine Forest at No. 5 Ed White (Jacksonville), 5:30 p.m. CST/6:30 p.m. EST

REGION 1-2A

No. 7 Walton at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

RURAL

No. 12 Fort White at No. 5 Jay, 7:00 p.m.

ALABAMA

It’s the second round of playoffs tonight in Alabama.

4A

Fairfield at W.S. Neal, 7 p.m.

3A

T.R. Miller at Trinity Presbyterian (Montgomery), 7 p.m.

Picture top: Carson Secchiari scores a touchdown for the Tate Aggies against Crestview earlier this season. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.