Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Road Closure for Pensacola Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival – Motorists will encounter a temporary road closure on Bayfront Parkway from 9th Avenue to Government Street from 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for the Pensacola Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival.

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter traffic disruptions, Monday, Nov. 4 through Thursday, Nov. 7, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work at the following locations: U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures near North Tarragona Street. Gregory Square westbound outside lane closures near North Tarragona Street.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Sunday, Nov. 3, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street near North Pace Boulevard, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers may encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 7, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary traffic shift.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Nov. 3: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Beginning the week of Nov. 4, U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard), between Rudolph Street and Green Street, will reopen to four travel lanes (two travel lanes in each direction). Resurfacing construction activities will continue through the end of the year and drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations and to allow crews to remove low-profile barrier walls. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. S.R. 289 (9th Avenue) and S.R. 291 (North Alcaniz Street) Routine Railroad Maintenance – Motorists may encounter road closures at the railroad crossing near East Wright Street starting 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for routine railroad maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 (Stewart Street) Coring Operations from U.S. 90 to South of Clear Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, Nov. 6, Thursday, Nov. 7 and Monday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.



All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.