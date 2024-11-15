Great Friday: High Near 70 Before Dropping Into The 40s Overnight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.