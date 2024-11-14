Gonzalez Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Abusing Children

Thursday, a Gonzalez man was sentenced to two life sentences for sexually abusing children over a four-year period.

Zachary Joseph Staples, 31, was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in state prison and was designated as a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Staples was sentenced after entering a plea straight up to the court on three counts of sexual battery by a person in familial authority and one count of promoting sexual performance by a child.

The investigation started after authorities received a report Staples had inappropriately touched a minor child that was in his custody. During the investigation, additional victims were discovered, and charges were filed for abuse that place between 2016 and 2020.

“This defendant is the ultimate predator that preys on vulnerable victims. A life sentence is more than appropriate for the heinous and atrocious acts perpetrated by this defendant,” prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said.