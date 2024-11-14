Gonzalez Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Abusing Children

November 14, 2024

Thursday, a Gonzalez man was sentenced to two life sentences for sexually abusing children over a four-year period.

Zachary Joseph Staples, 31, was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in state prison and was designated as a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Staples was sentenced after entering a plea straight up to the court on three counts of sexual battery by a person in familial authority and one count of promoting sexual performance by a child.

The investigation started after authorities received a report Staples had inappropriately touched a minor child that was in his custody. During the investigation, additional victims were discovered, and charges were filed for abuse that place between 2016 and 2020.

“This defendant is the ultimate predator that preys on vulnerable victims. A life sentence is more than appropriate for the heinous and atrocious acts perpetrated by this defendant,” prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 