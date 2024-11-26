Give Blood Today At The Century Library

November 26, 2024

The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at the Century Branch Library Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All blood donors will receive a $20 egift card, six OneBlood reusable cups, and a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening.

The Century Branch Library is located at 7991 North Century Boulevard.

A second Big Red Bus will also be at the Main Library, 239 Spring Street in Pensacola from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

