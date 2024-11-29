FWC Law Enforcement Report

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Bower was on patrol and received information from Officer Lugg that a subject was illegally spearfishing at the jetty. Officer Bower located the subject who was spearfishing and discovered he possessed one sheepshead. Other people in the area had already informed him that fishing in the area was prohibited. The subject was charged with spearfishing within 100 yards of a jetty and for failing to display a dive flag.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Bower participated in a community outreach event at Navy Point, where she engaged with families during the Navy base annual campout. The event focused on educating kids about local fish, wildlife, and the importance of outdoor conservation, inspiring a deeper appreciation for nature and Florida’s natural resources.

Officer Brown conducted a hunter safety course, educating over 20 students about safe hunting practices. The course covered hunting laws and regulations, hunting seasons, hunting methods, reporting requirements, and licensing and permits. Officer Brown ensured all participants gained a comprehensive understanding of these subjects. In addition, he addressed numerous questions from the students and provided valuable instruction about responsible hunting practices, wildlife conservation, and safety, with the goal of promoting a safe hunting experience.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

