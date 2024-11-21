Free Dental, Vision and Medical Care Available At Weekend Clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free, comprehensive healthcare clinic at Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday. The clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who might otherwise

go without these essential services.

RAM’s clinics seek to be a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM seeks to remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.

The clinic in Pensacola is open to anyone in need, with no insurance and no ID required. RAM encourages anyone who could benefit from these services to attend and receive the care they deserve. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m on Friday night, Nov. 23-24 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, patients will receive additional information regarding clinic processes and next steps. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., and services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are advised to arrive as early as possible. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, and all patients are offered general medical care.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, visit wwww.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.