Florida Gas Prices Trend Lower After 15 Cent Hike, AAA Says
November 12, 2024
Florida’s average gas price nearly dropped near the $3 a gallon threshold last week. The state average sank to $3.01 per gallon last Monday. From there, gas prices rose an average of 14 cents. The state average peaked mid-week at $3.15 per gallon, then moved lower through the weekend.
“Sunday’s state average was $3.11 per gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are now paying 9 cents more than this time last week.”
Escambia County’s average Monday night was $2.90, with a low of $2.63 on Pine Forest Road. In North Escambia, prices were as low Monday at $2.89 at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.
Crude oil prices were relatively flat last week. The price for U.S. crude oil settled at $70.38 per barrel, which is 89 cents more than a week ago.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
