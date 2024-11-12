Florida Gas Prices Trend Lower After 15 Cent Hike, AAA Says

Florida’s average gas price nearly dropped near the $3 a gallon threshold last week. The state average sank to $3.01 per gallon last Monday. From there, gas prices rose an average of 14 cents. The state average peaked mid-week at $3.15 per gallon, then moved lower through the weekend.

“Sunday’s state average was $3.11 per gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are now paying 9 cents more than this time last week.”

Escambia County’s average Monday night was $2.90, with a low of $2.63 on Pine Forest Road. In North Escambia, prices were as low Monday at $2.89 at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Crude oil prices were relatively flat last week. The price for U.S. crude oil settled at $70.38 per barrel, which is 89 cents more than a week ago.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.